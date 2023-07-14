For Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.12%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Investor One-on-One Meeting Requests Open for 28th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 13-16, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Investors, Analysts, and Energy Industry Professionals Can Still Register to Attend EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference at www.enercomdenver.com.

Emerging Energy Technology and Energy Transition Companies are Invited to Present at EnerCom Denver.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT stock rose by 31.51%. The one-year Liberty Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.29. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.49 billion, with 176.57 million shares outstanding and 167.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, LBRT stock reached a trading volume of 2782276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $19.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.12. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 22.50%.