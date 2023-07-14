For DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], Analyst sees a drop to $48. What next?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] surged by $2.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $54.24 during the day while it closed the day at $53.93. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM that DocuSign welcomes American Express executive Anna Marrs to its Board of Directors.

New independent director brings significant financial services, digital transformation and risk management expertise.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced the appointment of Anna Marrs to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Marrs will also join the Board’s Audit Committee.

DocuSign Inc. stock has also gained 9.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOCU stock has declined by -1.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.10% and lost -2.69% year-on date.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $10.86 billion, with 202.63 million shares outstanding and 197.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 3910093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $66.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 23.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DOCU stock trade performance evaluation

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.57, while it was recorded at 51.66 for the last single week of trading, and 53.64 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +78.25. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.