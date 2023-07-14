For CNX Resources Corporation [CNX], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] loss -0.50% or -0.09 points to close at $17.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3432272 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q2 2023 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q2 2023 update, which will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

It opened the trading session at $17.95, the shares rose to $18.32 and dropped to $17.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNX points out that the company has recorded 10.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 3432272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $18.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.47, while it was recorded at 17.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 46.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.94. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$304,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.