Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $160

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] price surged by 3.12 percent to reach at $3.62. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM that Diet water, melted ice cream, blowfish among top 10 most unusual room service requests, Hotels.com reports.

Study reveals the popular amenity is on the rise globally, according to almost 40% of hotels.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, Hotels.com® revealed its inaugural Room Service Report which surveyed hotel partners around the world to uncover what’s considered “in” when it comes to in-room dining, from the most popular to the most unusual orders. Despite the popularity of food service apps, 75% of hotels surveyed said that room service demand has stayed the same or increased over the past year. Top key findings include:.

A sum of 2508525 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Expedia Group Inc. shares reached a high of $120.47 and dropped to a low of $117.50 until finishing in the latest session at $119.66.

The one-year EXPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.53. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $126.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.68, while it was recorded at 115.77 for the last single week of trading, and 99.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 29.71%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details