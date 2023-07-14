Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $7

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] gained 11.90% or 0.15 points to close at $1.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4243351 shares. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AgPlenus Appoints Dr. Adrian Percy to Its Board of Directors.

AgPlenus Ltd., an innovative company designing novel and safe crop protection products allowing food security for a rapidly growing world population, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Adrian Percy to its board of directors. Dr. Percy, who also serves as a member of Evogene Ltd.’s board of directors since March 2019, brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to advancing environmentally friendly agricultural technologies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With over 25 years of experience in the agricultural industry, Dr. Adrian Percy strongly advocates for environmentally friendly agricultural and food technologies to support global food supply and security. He has held senior management positions, including Head of Research & Development for Bayer’s Crop Science division, overseeing crop protection, seeds, traits, and regulatory affairs. Dr. Percy’s academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in pharmacology from the University of Liverpool, a Master’s degree in Toxicology, and a doctorate in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham. His expertise and passion make him a valuable addition to AgPlenus’ board of directors.

It opened the trading session at $1.31, the shares rose to $1.44 and dropped to $1.261, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVGN points out that the company has recorded 91.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 170.34K shares, EVGN reached to a volume of 4243351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for EVGN stock

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.18. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 129.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.12 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7879, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7301 for the last 200 days.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1774.03 and a Gross Margin at -105.91. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1590.33.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -59.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.50. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$653,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Evogene Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.