Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Is Currently 6.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] gained 6.37% or 0.67 points to close at $11.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3729226 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:43 AM that Digital Turbine and Apptopia’s BRAG Index 3: The Strategies Driving Brand and User Growth.

A year after issuing the first BRAG Index, BRAG Index 3 shows how brands like Tubi, Audiomack, TikTok, Temu, and Hopper succeeded in Q1 2023 despite a tumultuous year for mobile apps.

Digital Turbine and Apptopia today announced that one year after revealing the inaugural edition of the BRAG Index at Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU), the newly released BRAG Index 3 continues to uncover the relationship between brand building and user growth for mobile apps. Like the previous two reports, the third installment combines analytics of both UA growth and full-funnel brand performance – resulting in the first and only report that informs “Brand Relative App Growth” for Q1 2023.

It opened the trading session at $10.64, the shares rose to $11.4599 and dropped to $10.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APPS points out that the company has recorded -32.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3729226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.39. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 25.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +36.86. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]