Deutsche Bank lifts Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] jumped around 1.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.74 at the close of the session, up 3.72%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO, and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 to discuss the Company’s performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 using the access code 389791 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/147801611.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock is now -31.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAL Stock saw the intraday high of $40.95 and lowest of $39.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.87, which means current price is +446.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, WAL reached a trading volume of 2462106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $54.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57.

How has WAL stock performed recently?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.02. With this latest performance, WAL shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.12, while it was recorded at 38.81 for the last single week of trading, and 53.35 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.44.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $314,205 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to -13.30%.