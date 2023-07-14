Denbury Inc. [DEN] is -0.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $86.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ExxonMobil Announces Acquisition of Denbury.

Combined assets and capabilities further accelerate ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions business and create an even more compelling customer decarbonization proposition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leading CCS network underpins ExxonMobil’s commitment to low carbon value chains including CCS, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and direct air capture.

Denbury Inc. represents 51.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 billion with the latest information. DEN stock price has been found in the range of $85.54 to $88.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 571.58K shares, DEN reached a trading volume of 11923511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denbury Inc. [DEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $108.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DEN stock

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, DEN shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.87, while it was recorded at 86.75 for the last single week of trading, and 88.26 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.18. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.17.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now 53.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.20. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of $627,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.