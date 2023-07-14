Danaher Corporation [DHR] Revenue clocked in at $30.95 billion, down -10.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] traded at a high on 07/13/23, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $238.81. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Danaher Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter 2023 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Danaher’s website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2678055 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corporation stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $177.22 billion, with 729.40 million shares outstanding and 648.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 2678055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $274.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.00, while it was recorded at 236.43 for the last single week of trading, and 251.94 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 2.81%.