Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] Is Currently -24.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] loss -24.74% or -4.8 points to close at $14.60 with a heavy trading volume of 5552452 shares. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cryoport Announces Certain Preliminary Results for Second Quarter & Updates 2023 Revenue Expectations.

Second quarter results were impacted by weaker than expected global demand for capital equipment; clinical trial start delays; and slower than expected ramps from certain clients.

Second quarter revenue expected in the range of $56.5 – $57.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $14.60, the shares rose to $14.89 and dropped to $13.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYRX points out that the company has recorded -25.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 475.18K shares, CYRX reached to a volume of 5552452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $31.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.74.

Trading performance analysis for CYRX stock

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, CYRX shares dropped by -32.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 17.45 for the last single week of trading, and 21.02 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.53 and a Gross Margin at +37.43. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.73.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -2.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.42. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$36,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.