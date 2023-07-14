Credit Suisse slashes price target on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] – find out why.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.01 during the day while it closed the day at $12.85. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Congressman Scott Peters Tours Maravai’s RNA manufacturing facility.

Congressman Peters (D-CA-50) tours Wateridge manufacturing site in San Diego and celebrates Maravai’s impact in COVID vaccine production.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 6.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRVI stock has declined by -6.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.86% and lost -10.20% year-on date.

- Advertisement -

The market cap for MRVI stock reached $3.20 billion, with 131.74 million shares outstanding and 109.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 2521464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $18.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

MRVI stock trade performance evaluation

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.18, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.55. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.94.

Return on Total Capital for MRVI is now 46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.89. Additionally, MRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] managed to generate an average of $360,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]: Insider Ownership positions