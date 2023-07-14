Cowen lifts Opera Limited [OPRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Opera Limited [NASDAQ: OPRA] price surged by 6.26 percent to reach at $1.64. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Opera’s new native browser AI, Aria, now available for all Android users.

Browser AI Aria is now available across Opera for Android and Opera for desktop browsers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aria is a free service giving users access to a popular GPT tool paired with live results from the web.

A sum of 2844083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 968.72K shares. Opera Limited shares reached a high of $28.58 and dropped to a low of $26.9775 until finishing in the latest session at $27.83.

The one-year OPRA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -50.43. The average equity rating for OPRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opera Limited [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Limited is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 44.08.

OPRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Opera Limited [OPRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.11. With this latest performance, OPRA shares gained by 47.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 410.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 563.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.13 for Opera Limited [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opera Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Limited [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. Opera Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Limited [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Opera Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.