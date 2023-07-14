Compass Point slashes price target on Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] – find out why.

Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: CIFR] closed the trading session at $5.21 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.265, while the highest price level was $5.295. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Cipher Mining Announces June 2023 Operational Update.

Cipher Mining June 2023 Operating Report.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 830.36 percent and weekly performance of 54.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 452.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 115.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 120.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CIFR reached to a volume of 3529989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.60. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 115.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 452.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.13 for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2401.22 and a Gross Margin at -94.20. Cipher Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.91.

Return on Total Capital for CIFR is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, CIFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] managed to generate an average of -$1,502,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Cipher Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.