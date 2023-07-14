Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Revenue clocked in at $19.41 billion, up 18.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $67.69 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cognizant Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation represents 509.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.02 billion with the latest information. CTSH stock price has been found in the range of $67.145 to $67.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 2657065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.33, while it was recorded at 66.80 for the last single week of trading, and 61.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.37%.