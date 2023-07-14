Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain 60.00% so far this year. What now?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a high on 07/13/23, posting a 5.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM that Clear Channel Outdoor Pioneers Secure First-Party Data Collaboration for Brands to Activate Billboard Campaigns as Part of an Omni-Channel Strategy.

First of its Kind Out-of-Home ‘Data Clean Room’ Integrations with Aqfer, Habu, InfoSum and LiveRamp Bolster Privacy and Bring End-to-End Data Security to the OOH Ad Buying Ecosystem.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), one of the world’s largest Out-of-Home (OOH) media providers, today announced new partnerships integrating its CCO RADAR® data platform with best-in-class Data Clean Room (DCR) applications and services from Aqfer, Habu, InfoSum and LiveRamp. This next-generation secure data integration revolutionizes first party-data matching for OOH, allowing brands who are already active DCR users, and those who want to plan and measure OOH ad campaigns using their own data, to leverage OOH’s scale and creative impact in a privacy-conscious and secure way.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2624350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.36%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $736.44 million, with 478.50 million shares outstanding and 468.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2624350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.74. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3090, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3343 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.