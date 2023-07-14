Citigroup slashes price target on ONEOK Inc. [OKE] – find out why.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] traded at a high on 07/13/23, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.32. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Magellan Midstream Sets Record and Meeting Dates for Pending ONEOK Merger Vote.

Magellan Board Unanimously Recommends Unitholders Vote “FOR” the Pending Merger.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) (“Magellan”) announced today that we have scheduled a virtual special meeting of unitholders for Sept. 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central in connection with our pending merger with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) (“ONEOK”). Magellan unitholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting. The Magellan board of directors unanimously recommends that Magellan unitholders vote “FOR” the merger proposal.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3182146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ONEOK Inc. stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for OKE stock reached $28.65 billion, with 448.00 million shares outstanding and 444.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 3182146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $70.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.37, while it was recorded at 63.52 for the last single week of trading, and 62.93 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.33. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $580,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 7.70%.