CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain 1.47% so far this year. What now?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM that CenterPoint Energy customers to receive savings from first-of-its-kind financing in Indiana.

Indiana electric customers of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) will see a decrease in their electric bills beginning next month as a result of the company’s securitization pilot, which allows for the removal of the remaining value of its A.B. Brown coal plant assets from customer rates.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In January 2023, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) approved a financing order for the coal retirement securitization bonds, which is expected to result in a total decrease to customers’ electric bills by an estimated $53 million when compared to traditional financing alternatives.

A sum of 2703475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $30.485 and dropped to a low of $30.23 until finishing in the latest session at $30.43.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.41. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.22, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 29.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details