Cameco Corporation [CCJ] moved up 2.83: Why It’s Important

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] jumped around 0.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.34 at the close of the session, up 2.83%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Cameco Releases 2022 ESG Report.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report today. The report illustrates Cameco’s integration of ESG principles and practices in its overall strategy and day-to-day operations, including 2022 performance metrics and feature stories highlighting the company’s ESG commitments and targets.

In this report, Cameco has incorporated relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) ESG performance indicators and continued its progress toward integrating the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report can be downloaded or read online at https://www.cameco.com/esg.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 5215686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $37.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 115.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.41. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.