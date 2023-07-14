Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is -4.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF DELAWARE BASIN ACQUISITION AND EAGLE FORD DIVESTITURE.

Reduces Outstanding Debt by Approximately $300 MillionWill Commence Share Buyback Program in the Third Quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) today announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Percussion Petroleum Operating II, LLC (“Percussion”) and the sale of its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating, LLC (“Ridgemar”) on July 3, 2023.

A sum of 2441871 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Callon Petroleum Company shares reached a high of $36.25 and dropped to a low of $34.32 until finishing in the latest session at $35.46.

The one-year CPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.09. The average equity rating for CPE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $49.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.92, while it was recorded at 34.62 for the last single week of trading, and 37.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callon Petroleum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.04 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.44.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 34.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.64. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $3,417,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 25.00%.