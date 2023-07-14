Cadiz Inc. [CDZI] moved up 9.25: Why It’s Important

Cadiz Inc. [NASDAQ: CDZI] gained 9.25% on the last trading session, reaching $3.84 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 9:10 AM that CADIZ INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2023 ON SERIES A CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP) (“Cadiz”, the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following cash dividend on Cadiz’s 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”).

Holders of Series A Preferred Stock will receive a cash dividend equal to $560.00 per whole share.

Cadiz Inc. represents 62.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $243.99 million with the latest information. CDZI stock price has been found in the range of $3.40 to $4.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 424.18K shares, CDZI reached a trading volume of 9445344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadiz Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 162.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Cadiz Inc. [CDZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, CDZI shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Cadiz Inc. [CDZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadiz Inc. [CDZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1103.40 and a Gross Margin at -82.48. Cadiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1651.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.21.

Cadiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.40.