BofA Securities lifts Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.51. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Esperion to Present Additional Data from the CLEAR Outcomes Study on CVD Prevention at the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) Congress 2023.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESPR stock has inclined by 17.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.20% and lost -75.76% year-on date.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $138.30 million, with 78.44 million shares outstanding and 73.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 2910547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4538, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5207 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.58.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -71.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.88. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 279.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 203.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.