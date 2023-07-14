bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $8

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] traded at a low on 07/13/23, posting a -9.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.31. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that bluebird bio Announces FDA Priority Review of the Biologics License Application for lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) 12 years and Older with a History of Vaso-Occlusive Events.

BLA submission based on data from the largest and most mature clinical development program for any gene therapy in sickle cell disease.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5598061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of bluebird bio Inc. stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.36%.

The market cap for BLUE stock reached $335.73 million, with 102.92 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 5598061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.