AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] Revenue clocked in at $332.00 million, up 10.56% YTD: What’s Next?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.99 at the close of the session, up 1.67%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AvidXchange Releases Annual ESG Report.

“AvidXchange was founded over 20 years ago with a mission to solve complex accounts payable problems for our customers,” said Michael Praeger, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AvidXchange. “Today, we have deep roots in the business community, but we know that position is only as strong as the communities we serve. From every corner of AvidXchange, our commitment to ESG is apparent in the way we solve problems, innovate and strive to be better every day.”.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock is now 10.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVDX Stock saw the intraday high of $11.09 and lowest of $10.585 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.86, which means current price is +56.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, AVDX reached a trading volume of 2455231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has AVDX stock performed recently?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, AVDX shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.02.

Return on Total Capital for AVDX is now -10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.94. Additionally, AVDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] managed to generate an average of -$63,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]