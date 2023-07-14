Aptiv PLC [APTV] Revenue clocked in at $18.13 billion, up 20.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $113.085 during the day while it closed the day at $112.37. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Aptiv to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 3, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

Aptiv PLC stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APTV stock has inclined by 7.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.78% and gained 20.66% year-on date.

The market cap for APTV stock reached $31.00 billion, with 271.01 million shares outstanding and 269.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 2498885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $126.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 52.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APTV stock trade performance evaluation

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.81, while it was recorded at 110.27 for the last single week of trading, and 101.18 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.58. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for APTV is now 9.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.02. Additionally, APTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] managed to generate an average of $3,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aptiv PLC [APTV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 32.70%.