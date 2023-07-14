AppLovin Corporation [APP] Stock trading around $28.99 per share: What’s Next?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] gained 2.44% or 0.69 points to close at $28.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2518425 shares. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on August 9, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $28.55, the shares rose to $29.25 and dropped to $28.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APP points out that the company has recorded 179.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -217.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, APP reached to a volume of 2518425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 29.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.40 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 27.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.