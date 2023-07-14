Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] fell -78.67% so far this year. What now?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.04%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Following Significant Investment in Domestic Production Applied UV Reports Record Backlog of $22 Million.

The hospitality division is experiencing unprecedented growth, with current orders and orders in process totaling approximately $14 million-$15 million including an order in process of over $4 million with a leading hotel brand. This marks the largest backlog in the company’s history and over 300% year-over-year growth. This growth underscores the success of the company’s strategic expansion and its ability to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality and leisure industry.

Over the last 12 months, AUVI stock dropped by -90.81%. The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.48 million, with 8.98 million shares outstanding and 7.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 480.09K shares, AUVI stock reached a trading volume of 3966010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -45.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8068, while it was recorded at 0.9695 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2743 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.