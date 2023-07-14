American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $36

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.58%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AMH Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AMH stock rose by 4.19%. The one-year American Homes 4 Rent stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.52. The average equity rating for AMH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.20 billion, with 360.35 million shares outstanding and 307.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, AMH stock reached a trading volume of 2891475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $36.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

AMH Stock Performance Analysis:

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, AMH shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.39 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.77, while it was recorded at 36.22 for the last single week of trading, and 32.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Homes 4 Rent Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.84. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $151,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

AMH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.