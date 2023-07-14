Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Revenue clocked in at $289.40 million, down -46.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Allbirds Unveils Design of World’s First Net Zero Carbon Shoe – Immediately Calls on Footwear Industry to Copy It.

The high-top shoe boasts a landmark carbon footprint of net 0.0 kg CO2e. Carbon negative, regenerative wool wraps the entirety of the M0.0NSHOT for a striking, uniform look.

A sum of 3622723 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Allbirds Inc. shares reached a high of $1.34 and dropped to a low of $1.26 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

The one-year BIRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.5. The average equity rating for BIRD stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

BIRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, BIRD shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2582, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1515 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allbirds Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.31 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.04.

Return on Total Capital for BIRD is now -23.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.41. Additionally, BIRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] managed to generate an average of -$133,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.