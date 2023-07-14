Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $68

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] loss -2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $54.34 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ¡Hola, Guatemala! Alaska Airlines, LAX’s largest carrier to Latin America, expands to a new destination, Guatemala City.

We’ll fly nonstop daily between Los Angeles and Guatemala City starting this December; plus, new flights to coastal getaway Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo from San Diego and Chicago.

Alaska Airlines is expanding where we fly in Latin America with the addition of daily, year-round service between Los Angeles and Guatemala City, Guatemala – an all-new destination for us. We’ve also added new flights from both San Diego and Chicago O’Hare to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, a popular resort destination along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, as we increase our seasonal leisure routes for wintertime travel. Flights are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com for service that begins this December.

Alaska Air Group Inc. represents 127.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.83 billion with the latest information. ALK stock price has been found in the range of $54.29 to $57.179.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 2855276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $64.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.33.

Trading performance analysis for ALK stock

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.97, while it was recorded at 55.19 for the last single week of trading, and 45.68 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.06. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $2,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 23.39%.