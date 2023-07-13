XPO Inc. [XPO] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XPO Inc. [NYSE: XPO] loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $59.15 price per share at the time. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that XPO Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, August 4, 2023.

Access information:Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756International callers: +1-201-689-7817Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors.

XPO Inc. represents 116.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.60 billion with the latest information. XPO stock price has been found in the range of $58.30 to $60.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 3578961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPO Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $54.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for XPO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Trading performance analysis for XPO stock

XPO Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.39 for XPO Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 59.32 for the last single week of trading, and 38.63 for the last 200 days.

XPO Inc. [XPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

XPO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

XPO Inc. [XPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPO Inc. [XPO]