why LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.72

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] price surged by 19.01 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that LivePerson Announces Planned CEO Transition.

Lead Independent Director Jill Layfield Appointed Board Chair.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) (“LivePerson” or the “Company”), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced that Robert LoCascio will depart as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2023 at the end of the term of his contract, which will not be renewed. Jill Layfield, Lead Independent Director of the Board, has assumed the role of Board Chair. The Company has retained a nationally recognized executive search firm to identify a successor and intends to effect a smooth and orderly transition. Mr. LoCascio will also resign from the Board concurrent with his departure as Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 17337211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. LivePerson Inc. shares reached a high of $6.41 and dropped to a low of $4.93 until finishing in the latest session at $5.07.

The one-year LPSN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.42. The average equity rating for LPSN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

LPSN Stock Performance Analysis:

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 42.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LivePerson Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.35 and a Gross Margin at +59.03. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.85.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -22.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,091.27. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,084.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$173,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LPSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] Insider Position Details