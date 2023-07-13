why HUYA Inc. [HUYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.57

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] closed the trading session at $3.55 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.47, while the highest price level was $3.70. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM that HUYA Inc. Announces Changes to Board Composition.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya” or the “Company”), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that Mr. Songtao Lin has been appointed by Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), as a successor director to serve on Huya’s board of directors (the “Board”), replacing Mr. Lingdong Huang, effective May 23, 2023. Mr. Lingdong Huang no longer serves as a director and the chairman of the Board or as a member of any Board committees of Huya following this substitution.

In addition, Huya’s Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Songtao Lin as the chairman of the Board and a member of the Board’s nominating and corporate governance committee, effective immediately.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 4533628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.47 and a Gross Margin at +6.63. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64.

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

