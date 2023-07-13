why Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] gained 43.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Elys Game Technology to Present Company Business Update and 2023 Earnings Guidance Video Conference.

Management to discuss initiation of US facing mobile operations, infrastructure installations, Q1-’23 earnings and forward goals.

Elys Game Technology Corp. represents 32.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.04 million with the latest information. ELYS stock price has been found in the range of $0.4606 to $0.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 86.46K shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 4396954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for ELYS stock

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.25. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4913, while it was recorded at 0.4635 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4661 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.91 and a Gross Margin at +95.71. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.38.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]