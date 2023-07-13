why EHang Holdings Limited [EH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.10

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] gained 19.55% on the last trading session, reaching $18.47 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that EHang Announces US$23 Million Private Placement Led by South Korean Strategic Investor Lee Soo Man.

The Company will receive a deposit of 80% of the aggregate purchase price for the proposed placement from the investors in three business days. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions. The issuance of the Class A ordinary shares for the private placement will be made outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Class A ordinary shares to be issued will be restricted securities and may not be resold without registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. federal and applicable state securities laws.

EHang Holdings Limited represents 58.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15 billion with the latest information. EH stock price has been found in the range of $15.76 to $19.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 721.50K shares, EH reached a trading volume of 6025601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $19.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 115.44.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.01. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 67.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.50 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.79.

EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at EHang Holdings Limited [EH]