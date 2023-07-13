why Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.60%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM that Borr Drilling Limited – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) will be held on August 31, 2023, in Bermuda.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods and is attached to this release. Associated information including the Company’s Annual Report can be found on the Company’s website www.borrdrilling.com.

Over the last 12 months, BORR stock rose by 114.78%. The one-year Borr Drilling Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.22. The average equity rating for BORR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.95 billion, with 243.95 million shares outstanding and 190.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, BORR stock reached a trading volume of 4374177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16.

BORR Stock Performance Analysis:

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borr Drilling Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +14.06. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.98.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.39. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$1,124,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] Insider Position Details