Wall Street Analyst Initiated InMode Ltd. [INMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] gained 11.00% on the last trading session, reaching $45.22 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that InMode Expects Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Between $135.7-$135.9M, Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance, Expects Revenues of $530-540M.

Conference call to be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

InMode Ltd. represents 83.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. INMD stock price has been found in the range of $41.80 to $45.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 6345712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.30.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.36. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 33.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.81 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 40.20 for the last single week of trading, and 34.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 12.50%.

