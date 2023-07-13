Wall Street Analyst Downgrade PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM that PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend.

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today approved an increase of 8% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from twenty-five cents ($.25) per share to twenty-seven cents ($.27) per share. The dividend will be payable on September 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR is achieving record business results in its truck markets worldwide. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many years. PACCAR’s shareholder returns have exceeded the S&P 500 index for the last 20 years.”.

A sum of 3172892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. PACCAR Inc shares reached a high of $87.825 and dropped to a low of $86.15 until finishing in the latest session at $86.23.

The one-year PCAR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.77. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $80.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 95.67.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.24 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.01, while it was recorded at 84.22 for the last single week of trading, and 70.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PACCAR Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to -10.68%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Insider Position Details