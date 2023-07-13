Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Humana Inc. [HUM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] loss -2.78% or -12.14 points to close at $425.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3179650 shares. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Humana Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2, 2023.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 (2Q23) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that morning to discuss its financial results for the quarter and earnings guidance for 2023.

It opened the trading session at $440.05, the shares rose to $440.05 and dropped to $423.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUM points out that the company has recorded -11.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, HUM reached to a volume of 3179650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Humana Inc. [HUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $595.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 10.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72.

Humana Inc. [HUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 490.04, while it was recorded at 433.63 for the last single week of trading, and 504.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.54. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for HUM is now 14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.76. Additionally, HUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humana Inc. [HUM] managed to generate an average of $41,818 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 13.60%.

