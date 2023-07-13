Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] is -10.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Uniti Group Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

Over the last 12 months, UNIT stock dropped by -47.45%. The one-year Uniti Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.15. The average equity rating for UNIT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 236.09 million shares outstanding and 230.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, UNIT stock reached a trading volume of 3062142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

UNIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uniti Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

UNIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 17.40%.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Insider Position Details