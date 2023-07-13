Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] moved up 1.03: Why It’s Important

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.46%. The company report on July 9, 2023 at 8:42 PM that Union Pacific and SMART-TD Ink Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement.

Union Pacific now has ratified or tentative agreements with all 13 of its labor unions on important quality-of-life initiative.

Union Pacific Railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) reached a tentative agreement to provide up to eight paid sick leave days to around 5,900 railroad employees.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock dropped by -0.45%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.97. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.18 billion, with 610.60 million shares outstanding and 607.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 3261407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $219.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 57.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.03, while it was recorded at 205.18 for the last single week of trading, and 202.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.01%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details