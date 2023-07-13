The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] is -66.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NASDAQ: NFTG] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 91.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.34. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM that The NFT Gaming Company Announces Filing of Patent for Novel Non-Fungible Tokens Across its Gaming Platform.

“This provisional patent application supports our intellectual property strategy of developing new technology in blockchain and gaming,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of NFT Gaming Company. “We are building our proprietary tech portfolio that will position us as leaders in gaming with Web 3.0.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13378576 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The NFT Gaming Company Inc. stands at 31.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.64%.

The market cap for NFTG stock reached $16.36 million, with 11.26 million shares outstanding and 9.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.67K shares, NFTG reached a trading volume of 13378576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has NFTG stock performed recently?

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8153, while it was recorded at 0.8322 for the last single week of trading.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.98.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.40 and a Current Ratio set at 39.40.

