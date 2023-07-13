The Benchmark Company slashes price target on FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR] – find out why.

FingerMotion Inc. [NASDAQ: FNGR] loss -11.46% on the last trading session, reaching $5.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM that FingerMotion to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference in Los Angeles on June 6-8, 2023.

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the “Company” or “FingerMotion”), a Big Data company with revenue streams from mobile recharge, SMS, and Insuretec services, announced today that Martin J. Shen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational (LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference), being held on June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

FingerMotion Inc. represents 46.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $298.39 million with the latest information. FNGR stock price has been found in the range of $5.25 to $7.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 527.94K shares, FNGR reached a trading volume of 3139374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNGR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for FingerMotion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FingerMotion Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for FNGR stock

FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.67. With this latest performance, FNGR shares gained by 350.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 361.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.87 for FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.57 and a Gross Margin at +6.62. FingerMotion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.02.

FingerMotion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR]