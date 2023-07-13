Telsey Advisory Group lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] surged by $3.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $321.26 during the day while it closed the day at $317.52. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM that Orange Hearts Unite: How The Home Depot Supports Associates in Need Through The Homer Fund.

Established in 1999, The Homer Fund is a nonprofit charity dedicated to helping associates at The Home Depot. From providing shelter after natural disaster strikes, to helping with the cost of burying a loved one, The Homer Fund seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of our orange-blooded team members.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also gained 2.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has inclined by 8.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.09% and gained 0.53% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $318.39 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 5300326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $314.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 882.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 61.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.64, while it was recorded at 309.26 for the last single week of trading, and 301.63 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 1.85%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions