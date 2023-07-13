Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Stock trading around $0.36 per share: What’s Next?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] gained 24.14% or 0.07 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4801041 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Takung Art Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American Exchange.

It opened the trading session at $0.31, the shares rose to $0.40 and dropped to $0.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TKAT points out that the company has recorded -47.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 181.64K shares, TKAT reached to a volume of 4801041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKAT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for TKAT stock

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, TKAT shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4601, while it was recorded at 0.3117 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6803 for the last 200 days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.06 and a Gross Margin at +76.96. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -311.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]