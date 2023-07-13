Stifel lifts Fastenal Company [FAST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $59.43 during the day while it closed the day at $58.73. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid in cash on August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2023. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

Fastenal Company stock has also gained 0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAST stock has inclined by 11.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.48% and gained 24.11% year-on date.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $33.48 billion, with 570.90 million shares outstanding and 569.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 5779486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $55.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 171.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.78, while it was recorded at 58.44 for the last single week of trading, and 51.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

