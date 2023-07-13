Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] Is Currently 1.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] gained 1.96% or 0.28 points to close at $14.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3332342 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Pronovias Selects Sprinklr to Enhance the Luxury Bridal Shopping Experience.

Pronovias unifies their social and voice of the customer teams to optimize customer experiences using one Sprinklr platform.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Pronovias, a global leader in the bridal fashion industry, has selected Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, and Sprinklr Insights to enhance its digital customer service, marketing and social engagement strategy.

It opened the trading session at $14.50, the shares rose to $14.76 and dropped to $14.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CXM points out that the company has recorded 83.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CXM reached to a volume of 3332342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 128.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CXM stock

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.14, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]