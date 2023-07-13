Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] moved down -28.58: Why It’s Important

Silk Road Medical Inc [NASDAQ: SILK] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -28.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.32. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Silk Road Medical to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1, 2023.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and replay version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9339005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Silk Road Medical Inc stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for SILK stock reached $909.48 million, with 38.53 million shares outstanding and 37.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 586.62K shares, SILK reached a trading volume of 9339005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILK shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Silk Road Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silk Road Medical Inc is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

How has SILK stock performed recently?

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.27. With this latest performance, SILK shares dropped by -27.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.40 for Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 29.73 for the last single week of trading, and 44.21 for the last 200 days.

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.68. Silk Road Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for SILK is now -27.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.31. Additionally, SILK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] managed to generate an average of -$132,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Silk Road Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Earnings analysis for Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silk Road Medical Inc go to 16.20%.

Insider trade positions for Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]