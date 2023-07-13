Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] is -87.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -16.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Powerbridge Subsidiary Aledu Partners With Client To Integrate AI-Engineered Reading App Leveraging AI And ChatGPT.

Powerbridge Technologies (Nasdaq: PBTS), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announce today that its subsidiary, Ascendent Insight Education Co., Ltd. (“AIedu”) has formed a strategic partnership with a prominent player in the education industry to drive innovation in AI education. This partnership aims to leverage the partner company’s extensive user base and market presence to accelerate the adoption of AIedu’s flagship product, the Little Egg App.

The partner company has secured significant funding from renowned investors such as Qualcomm China, Zhen Fund, and New Oriental. Their market reach and financial backing bring added strength to the partnership with AIedu. With a nationwide coverage in China, the partner company serves over 10 million children, nearly 1 million teachers and 31.9 million parents, establishing itself as a one of the market leaders in the education industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5459064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at 22.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.97%.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $12.13 million, with 31.18 million shares outstanding and 27.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.42K shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 5459064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has PBTS stock performed recently?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.17. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -74.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.70 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5131, while it was recorded at 0.5428 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7218 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]