Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved down -2.26: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] loss -2.26% or -0.01 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3950171 shares. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Phunware Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The grant was approved by Phunware’s Compensation Committee on June 30, 2023, pursuant to a delegation by the Board and was issued as an equity grant pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement material to Mr. Reisner entering into employment with Phunware. The restricted stock units granted are subject to a vesting schedule commencing on June 2, 2023, with one-third of the restricted stock units vesting on the first anniversary of the commencement date, and the remaining amount vesting in equal annual installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Reisner’s continued employment.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.405, the shares rose to $0.405 and dropped to $0.3737, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHUN points out that the company has recorded -58.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 825.23K shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 3950171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $2.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PHUN stock

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.57. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.49 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5676, while it was recorded at 0.4342 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8703 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phunware Inc. [PHUN]