Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Stock trading around $3.79 per share: What’s Next?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] closed the trading session at $3.79 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9028, while the highest price level was $4.74. The company report on November 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis on December 1, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Petros’ common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PTPI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.66 percent and weekly performance of 94.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 66.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 264.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, PTPI reached to a volume of 17992282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

PTPI stock trade performance evaluation

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.36. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 66.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9300, while it was recorded at 2.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1100 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: Insider Ownership positions